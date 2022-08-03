Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The UAE police team, represented by the Police General Commands, achieved an unprecedented achievement at the end of its participation in the International Games for Police and Firefighters, whose competitions were closed on Sunday in the Netherlands. The team’s medals amounted to 73 medals, including 39 gold, 21 silver, and 13 medals. Bronze, in tactical shooting, jujitsu, athletics, swimming, fixed rowing, cycling, weightlifting, CrossFit and punch press, in which more than 8,500 athletes representing more than 70 countries from different countries of the world participated.

Brigadier General Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Police Sports Federation, confirmed that the UAE police team’s obtaining such a large number of medals in this major global event is a historic achievement, which could only have been achieved thanks to the support and guidance of Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President The Cabinet, the Minister of Interior, and the support of the police general leaders in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, which is the result of supporting the efforts of a team that harnessed all its capabilities to reach leadership and achieve these successes at the local and international levels.

Ibn Dalmouj praised the team’s achievement in the tournament by winning 73 medals, including 39 gold, stressing that the youth of the UAE do not know the impossible, but always strive for leadership and leadership in various fields.

He stated that these good results are the result of the efforts, work and sacrifices of the players, coaches and the system of professional work in the police leadership and its support for them, wishing success and payment for all, and the continuous work to represent the country in an honorable manner and achieve more unprecedented record achievements.