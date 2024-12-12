7,291 deaths that should not be prescribed

Five years ago, in 2020, Spain began the journey of its first progressive coalition government in decades, harassed from day one by a brutal opposition from the right and having to face a global pandemic that caused millions of deaths and paralyzed activity as It had never happened before. Isabel Díaz Ayuso governed Madrid with the worst result of the PP in the history of the community: 719,852 votes converted into a sufficient majority with those achieved by Ciudadanos in an almost similar amount. The pandemic was his great springboard thanks to his policies of the Long live the terraces and every man for himselfto the point that – after devastating Ciudadanos – he repeated elections in 2021 and achieved an absolute majority. The media deployment in his favor and his tactic of directly confronting Pedro Sánchez’s government achieved such an astonishing and meteoric result.

All of us citizens were lucky to have in Moncloa that progressive coalition government that stopped the spread of the pandemic, despite the precariousness of means in the face of a virus of such dimensions, the constant criticism and tripping. Meanwhile, Madrid registered the biggest increase in mortality in Europe with proven official data. And there was a group that was especially punished: the elderly in nursing homes: 7,291 died without medical assistance and without being diverted to hospitals, unless they had private insurance. It has been estimated that at least 4,000 of them survived. Some families have been fighting a titanic struggle since then demanding responsibilities. In the difficult journey they face the prescription that would be fulfilled in March and April, at 5 years old.