7291 and other open wounds of the COVID

Five years of the confinement of our country are completed, those months in which the world stopped by the Covid pandemic. From raw meat we seek to be closer than ever, listening to those who were in the first line, people who lost their relatives, and affected and affected by the disease and loneliness. Also pointing to those who looked with pain and remembering those who never stopped denouncing it.

They were months of fear and confusion, of helplessness and anger. Of errors and collective learning. Of selfishness and solidarity. Of great pain. That is why we take stock and focus on those deaths that could have been avoided.

And there is a figure that resonates strongly: 7,291, the number of older people who died alone and without medical attention in the residences of the Community of Madrid. Five years later, the wound has not closed and their families continue to claim justice. In this program we talk with Carmen López, of tide of residences, who lost his mother for the so -called shame protocols, and with the director of the documentary “7291”, Juanjo Castro.

And we also talk to some of the people who passed the pandemic with us, in raw meat, to know how they are five years later and how they remember it. We listen to those who met in the worst moments of confinement, to sanitary who acted from the first line, to whom they survived the Coronavirus and even those who brought a new life to the world.