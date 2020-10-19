The number of Armenian soldiers who died in the zone of the Karabakh conflict increased to 729. This was reported on Monday, October 19 press service Ministry of Defense of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR).

It is noted that over the past day, it became known about 19 dead soldiers.

The escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh took place on September 27. Baku and Yerevan, which dispute the ownership of the region, blamed each other for escalating the conflict.

On October 17, an agreement was reached on a second truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It entered into force at midnight on October 18 (23:00 Moscow time on October 17), but a few hours later, Yerevan accused Baku of violating the regime, reporting about artillery and rocket attacks on the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Azerbaijan, following Armenia, announced the violation of a new humanitarian truce in Nagorno-Karabakh, blaming Yerevan for it. According to Baku, the forces of the Armed Forces of Armenia subjected Azerbaijani positions in Karabakh to artillery fire.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. In the course of the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent regions. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.