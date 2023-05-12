French investors have strengthened their investments in the local financial markets over the past years in light of the growing relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and France, which extended to all aspects and fields, including stock markets. According to monitoring based on official data from the Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets, French trading recorded buying and selling in the local markets amounting to 726.2 million dirhams, after trading 130.5 million shares through 5,703 deals that were executed during 2022.

The value of French trading in buying and selling on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market amounted to 386.4 million dirhams, with more than 58.3 million shares trading during the past year through the implementation of about 3848 transactions.

The French recorded purchases in the Abu Dhabi market during the past year by about 20.76 million shares, at a value of more than 165.8 million dirhams, through 1672 deals, compared to sales of about 37.5 million shares, at a value of 220.5 million dirhams, through the implementation of 2176 deals.

The French are among the top 20 nationalities investing in the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, with their 18th place in 2022.

The French have achieved active trading in the Abu Dhabi market over the past years, as the values ​​of their trading, buying and selling, were distributed in the Abu Dhabi market by 77.5 million dirhams, when 36.2 million shares were traded in 2017, about 45.9 million dirhams, when 10.77 million shares were traded in 2018, and 156.26 million dirhams, when 45.19 were traded. One million shares in 2019, 110.03 million dirhams, 20.9 million shares were traded in 2020, and 373.8 million dirhams, 54.18 million shares were traded in 2021.

And in the Dubai Financial Market, the values ​​of French trading, buying and selling, amounted to about 340 million dirhams, after trading in more than 72 million shares through 1855 deals, during the past year. The French made purchases in the Dubai market during the past year, at a value of 257.3 million dirhams, on about 56.5 million shares, through the implementation of 889 deals, compared to sales of 82.4 million dirhams, on about 15.6 million shares, through 966 deals.

French purchases in the Dubai Financial Market reached about 70.9 million dirhams on 83.1 million shares in 2017, 26.87 million dirhams distributed over 17.5 million shares in 2018, 68.2 million dirhams distributed over 41.5 million shares in 2019, and 29.7 million dirhams. Dirham distributed over 12.7 million shares in 2020.