Dubai Police reported that the activities of the Student Spring 2022 Forum will start today, under the slogan “Our Spring is Skill and Leadership,” which is organized by the Hemaya International Center of the General Directorate for Drug Control, in cooperation with the Emirates School Education Foundation and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and will continue until next Thursday, With the participation of 725 male and female students through the attendance and electronic systems, with the aim of occupying the students’ free time during the holiday with useful programs. According to the program, students will enroll in four training centers according to the geographical distribution of the city of Dubai, which are Al-Qayyim Schools for Secondary Education (for girls), Al-Safa Secondary Schools (for boys) for residents of Bur Dubai, Al-Maaref for secondary education (boys) and Ahmed bin Rashid for Basic Education (girls) for residents in Deira.

The program includes many diverse events and programs, most notably the daily sports training program, in addition to various awareness lectures, and it also includes various visits to many Dubai landmarks, most notably visits to the “Dubai Expo 2020”, and others to the Dubai Police Museum, the Dubai Police Innovation Center, and the Dubai Police Club. Police officers, K9 Security Inspection Department, to watch sniffer dogs.

The Student Spring Program aims to fill students’ free time during the current vacation with useful and varied programs that protect them from the dangers of free time, which is often a cause for students’ deviation, and to nourish students’ minds with cognitive programs that constitute a barrier to everything that would destabilize the psychological and social stability of the student and his family, and affect his academic future. It will also give students an opportunity to form positive and fruitful friendships.



