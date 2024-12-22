At 11:27 am it was the exact moment in which Piero Rai Chávez and Alisce Ríos shared happiness and millions of euros between Logroño and Madrid. At mid-morning, 72480 has resounded in the Teatro Real and it has sounded even louder in the capital of Rioja, where a single administration, that of María del Carmen, has distributed 772 million euros with 193 series sold.

This small place already did the same two years ago with the Gordo of the Lotería del Niño, showering La Rioja with more than 100 million. On this occasion, he has not only blessed his neighbors, but also those of a humble basketball sports club from the San Blas neighborhood of Madridsubscribed to this number for years.

The administration of María del Carmen, in Logroño, has distributed the Gordo in full.



Hundreds of families have found themselves this morning with the biggest Christmas prize thanks to the participation that friends, family and co-workers had offered them during the year of their children’s training club.

The club has distributed half of the prize in children’s tickets with which they played two different numbers at a price of 5 euros. Specifically, 2 euros were bet on each number, – one of them awarded the Gordo -, and the remaining euro went to a draw for a bonus for 10 physiotherapy sessions that will probably be forgotten with the 40,000 euros that each family has won for each of the winning ballots.









One of the members of the award-winning Basketball Sports Club shows one of the ballots.





We didn’t have to wait as long as last year to hear the children of San Ildefonso sing the four millioneeeeeees of eeeeeurooos! Because for those who don’t remember, 2023 was the latest Christmas Lottery Jackpot in history to come out, at 1:16 p.m.

Many of the great prizes have been known before El Gordo, with the exception of the second, which has been a long time coming. The earliest riser was one of the fifth: 37,876 came out just minutes later to start the draw, before arriving at 9:30 in the morning, and although very distributed, it has been concentrated mainly in Elche and Tazacorte. The nerves have started inside and outside the Teatro Real because the awards have started to arrive.

Second prize

From the early morning of the fifth prize to the long wait for the second. He 40,014 left after 1:30 p.m.was the only one left to leave, although the wait has been worth it for the residents of Valladolid and Chipiona, where most of the prize has remained. Specifically, 157 million have gone to the Castilian-Leonese province and another 56 to the Cadiz town.

Third prize

It was approaching 10 in the morning when 11,840 came out, awarded with 500,000 euros for the series, 50,000 euros for the tenth, spread practically throughout the entire Spanish geography, including one of the areas most affected by the Dana floods, in Catarroja, where a whole series has fallen. However, the Basque Country has been the Community most awarded with 45.7 million between Bilbao and Llodio.

Rooms

He 77,768, awarded 200,000 euros to the series -20,000 euros to the tenth-, has also been very distributed, although Madrid has taken a large part of this prize with 41 series, around 8.1 million on Calle Arenal alone. However, it will be one of the most beloved prizes for distributing pinches in several of the localities affected by dana such as Paiporta, Sedaví and Riba-roja.

He 48,020 It has fallen practically entirely on Calle Colombia in Madrid, with 161 series sold, which is equivalent to more than 32 million euros. Among the pinches distributed, a whole series must be celebrated in the Bonaire shopping center, in Aldaia, another of the areas seriously affected by dana.

Fifths

He 37,876 has been the first of the great prizes in getting out of the hype. The rest of the fifth, awarded with 6,000 euros to the tenth and 60,000, have come out of the pot distributed throughout the entire draw. He 72,853 has left more than 11 million of euros only in the province of Valencia. The capital and the town of Chella have taken almost the entire pot from this fifth.

He 74,778 has also been generous watering the entire peninsula, but Beasain (Guipúzcoa) and Valencia have concentrated most of it. He 45,456 have shared the lot in Las PalmasGranada and Barcelona, ​​while 45,225 have gone entirely to the Gran Vía in Madrid.

The capital has been one of the great winners in part because of the fifth prizes, some of which have been sold by sole administration. The one on Sagasta Street has distributed the entire pot of 97,345while the one on Sepúlveda Street has been in charge of distributing all the series of the 75,143. The capital has been left with a good pinch of the last of the fifth, the 60,622, with the sale of 62 series in the Usera neighborhoodbut he has also traveled to Barcelona, ​​Toledo and other parts of Spain.

Approaches to Gordo (previous and posterior numbers) : 2 prizes of 2,000 euros per tenth are distributed.

Gordo’s last three figures : 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed

Two last figures from Gordo : 999 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Gordo’s last figure (refund): 9,999 euros of 20 euros per tenth are distributed

How much money does the Treasury keep and when can it be collected?

The Treasury keeps part of the money from those prizes that exceed 40,000 euros, according to the legislation. Specifically, the winner has to face a 20% tax. In the case of Gordo, for example, awarded 400,000 euros to the tenth, he receives a total amount of 328,000 euros.

There is a period of three monthswhich begins the same afternoon of the draw and once both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed. Therefore, the lucky one can claim the prize from December 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. until March 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

State Lotteries and Betting warn that this year, as the day of the draw is Sunday, it is likely that financial entities will begin the jackpot payment process on Monday, December 23except for exceptions of opening on Sundays or holidays.

The winner of the Gordo must go to a financial entity authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (BBVA and CaixaBank). There you will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations. If the tenth has been shared, all participants must be present, each with their corresponding personal information.

The 2024 Christmas Lottery Jackpot is a jackpot. This means that the financial amount distributed is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. In this case, the award is collected through a check or transferwhich is done immediately after having gone to the corresponding financial institution.

If the winner does not have an open bank account at the time of payment, they will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose.