The dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano (left) with her 72-year-old mother. © Screenshot/Tiktok/@dr.mamina

The dream of eternal youth: A dermatologist shares her 72-year-old mother's anti-aging tips on TikTok. However, doctors can hardly find any scientific evidence for this.

Los Angeles – The cosmetics and beauty industry is growing worldwide. This was recently revealed a study by the management consultancy McKinsey. It's a billion-dollar business: by 2027, retail sales in the beauty sector will climb to 580 billion US dollars (around 530 billion euros). People spend the most on skin care. The goal is often: a younger appearance and fewer wrinkles.

There are numerous, more or less reputable tips on the internet. Including that of dermatologist Mamina Turegano. The Los Angeles-based doctor regularly shares advice from her mother, who looks surprisingly young for her 72 years, on her TikTok channel. But what is it?

Advice for looking youthful online: fake or insider tip?

Dermatologist Turegano has over a million followers on the TikTok platform and regularly shares beauty tips with them. Some of these come from her 72-year-old Japanese mother, who, according to comments, looks significantly younger than her age. “72? “She looks better than me and I’m 33,” one TikTok user wrote. One of the young-at-heart mother's “secret tips” was: Kakato Otoshi or “Heel Drop” (in English: “dropping the heel”).

In the corresponding video You can see the 72-year-old first standing on her tiptoes, then dropping her heels forcefully onto the concrete floor. According to her own statements, she repeats this movement about 100 times a day. “The vibrations come into my whole body,” explains the dermatologist’s mother about the positive effect. Almost 300,000 people have seen the post so far (as of January 27th), including numerous comments.

The “heel drop” is said to have these health benefits

The “heel drop” builds leg muscles, making the veins stronger and blood circulation better, the dermatologist describes the supposed health effects. The doctor confirms in the video that this can also help with problems such as high blood pressure and prevent heart disease. The doctor also refers to one Study in the Journal of Electromyography and Kinesiology, published in 2019. Accordingly, regular practice of the “heel drop” can prevent bone loss. The doctor admits that she hasn't found any more studies on the topic. Whether such training actually promotes a youthful appearance has not been scientifically researched.

In addition to the “heel drop,” the 72-year-old mother of the dermatologist recommends numerous other tricks, including ear massages, finger yoga and banana tea. However, other anti-aging tips shared on Turegano's channel also have merit, for example the dermatologist advises using sunscreen to prevent skin aging. This is probably not entirely altruistic: the dermatologist also sells various skin care products on her homepage via affiliate links.

Criticism of unrealistic ideals of beauty

A healthy diet and regular physical activity have been proven to have a generally positive effect on health and well-being. Apparently there is actually a connection between health and appearance: Those who look younger are less likely to suffer from age-related illnesses, a recent study showed. But too intense a focus on appearance can have negative consequences. Social media also plays a role in this: the self-image of young people, for example, deteriorates and is fueled by the use of Instagram Depression and eating disorders. This was the result of an internal Facebook study that the company withheld but was leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen.

The comedian Carolin Kebekus recently criticized providers of beauty products for creating unrealistic body ideals and thus putting women under pressure. The beauty industry suggests “that we are not beautiful and therefore not valuable enough, and then it bombards us with advertising for cosmetics, injections and cosmetic surgery,” she told the German Press Agency. More and more young women are undergoing surgical procedures that could lead to serious health problems. “All of this because a huge industry needs my self-doubt to really make ashes,” said the comedian.