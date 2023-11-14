Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

A new survey paints a grim picture for the traffic light coalition. The FDP is hit hard – and the SPD is now on an equal footing with the Greens.

Berlin/Munich – In Hesse, the CDU recently opted for a GroKo instead of black-green. The new and old Prime Minister Boris Rhein has apparently hit the mood of the population: In a poll on the federal election published on Tuesday (November 14th), the traffic light coalition is hit again – according to this Sunday question, the one that has been criticized for many years would be ” “Grand Coalition” is now also a much more popular alliance at the federal level.

A full 55 percent of those surveyed in the Forsa Institute’s latest “trend barometer” for the broadcasters RTL and ntv would rather see the Union and the SPD govern in Berlin than the at least equally unequal alliance of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. And the Chancellor’s SPD party falls to a painful 14 percent.

A basket also from your own voters? Christian Lindner at an appointment with the apple queens at the beginning of November. © IMAGO/Bernd Elmenthaler

Survey clap for traffic lights: The majority of FDP sympathizers are fed up with the government

Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats have lost one percentage point compared to the previous week. They are also on par with the Greens, who remain at 14 percent. As in the previous edition of the survey series, the FDP is balancing exactly on the five percent hurdle. According to this data, the traffic light coalition would only have 32 percent of the votes on its side in a hypothetical federal election on Sunday.

The CDU and CSU are now achieving this value almost alone. According to Forsa, the Union has 30 percent, one percentage point more than a week ago. The AfD comes in second, but with 21 percent in the Sunday question it cannot make any gains. Quite remarkable: The Left, which has already dissolved its parliamentary group because of Wagenknecht’s founding of the party, remains stable at 4 percent. Hubert Aiwanger’s Free Voters now have a place in the survey series RTL and ntvbut at 3 percent they are not on the Bundestag course.

See also Visual arts | The jewel in Vermeer's painting The Girl and the Pearl Earring was probably not a real pearl 30 29 18.9 21 21 10.3 14 15 25.7 14 14 14.8 5 5 11.5 4 4 4.9 3 3 2.4

Source: RTL/ntv, Forsa; Federal Returning Officer, poll numbers and election results in percent.

A hypothetical grand coalition – which after 16 years of Angela Merkel’s chancellorship was still seen in many places as a symbol of stagnation in 2021 – has apparently blossomed into a beacon of hope for many. At the beginning of October, “only” 46 percent of those surveyed considered it a better solution than the traffic lights.

The survey results among FDP supporters seem almost bizarre: 72 percent of them were in favor of a GroKo. And with it the end of government for their own party. Party leader Christian Lindner’s quip that it’s better not to govern than to govern badly now seems to be a consensus among liberals – which could allow conclusions to be drawn about their assessment of the FDP’s government work. Meanwhile, among Green Party sympathizers, the approval rating for Black and Red was only 14 percent.

Poll on the federal election: War in Israel concerns Germans

Incidentally, the top topic for survey participants was not the hotly debated issue of migration: 23 percent of those surveyed named it as one of the most important areas. However, the war in Israel (64 percent) and the war in Ukraine (39 percent) were more strongly represented. And the state of the federal government was also a concern for 25 percent of those surveyed.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

There was not much confidence in the parties to solve all these problems. 15 percent of survey participants attributed political competence to the CDU and CSU. The SPD only received this small accolade from 7 percent of those surveyed – the previous week it was 8 percent. The FDP remained at 2 percent in this category. An overwhelming majority of 58 percent of survey participants did not trust any party to resolve the difficulties.

The Institute Forsa did the survey According to its own information, 2,504 people were surveyed from November 7th to 13th about the federal election. The data for the traffic light/grand coalition comparison comes from a survey of 1,008 participants between November 10th and 13th. In any case, election surveys only provide a rather vague picture of the mood: declining party loyalty and short-term decisions have been making the polls’ work more difficult for some time. (fn)