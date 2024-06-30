American voters already saw their president, Joe Biden, as too old. However, his poor performance in last Thursday’s debate against Donald Trump, in which he made lapses and left sentences incomplete, has accentuated that impression. While the president’s family, and especially the first lady, Jill Biden, support him and Biden looks for ways to control the damage, a survey published this Sunday photographs the mood of public opinion. 72% of voters believe that he should not run for re-election, but the majority of Democrats want him to remain in the race.

The survey has been made by YouGov on behalf of CBS. According to their results, 72% of voters consider that Biden does not have the mental and cognitive health necessary to serve as president. That same percentage is the one who thinks that the president should not run for re-election, an increase of nine points compared to the previous YouGov survey, carried out in February. The field work for the new poll has been carried out in the two days following the CNN debate in Atlanta, with Biden’s poor performance that night fresh in mind.

When those who say Biden should not run are asked why, 86% point to his age, 71% to the decisions he could make in office, 66% to his record as president, and 56% doubt his ability to run. campaign effectively.

The Democratic nominee is chosen indirectly by the Democratic grassroots, who vote in the primaries for the delegates who will announce the candidate at the convention. Biden easily secured the vast majority of the delegates who will meet in Chicago from August 19 to 22. After the debate, questions have arisen about whether he is the best option available to the Democratic Party to face Donald Trump. The CBS/YouGov poll shows that 55% of Democrats believe that Biden should be the nominee and 45% believe that he should step aside.

Trump won the debate

The poll also finds that Trump presented his ideas more clearly, appeared more presidential, inspired more confidence and explained his policies better in the CNN-produced debate in Atlanta. Despite Trump’s bombardment of hoaxes, the difference between those who believe that Biden told the truth (40%) and that Trump did (32%) is not that big either.

From the first poll conducted by CNN to all those that have come after, there is unanimity that Trump won the debate. The Democratic hope is that this will not have too much of an impact on voters and that little by little Trump’s lies, his defense of those who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the former president’s xenophobic messages will serve to mobilize progressive voters.

“I understand the concern after the debate,” Biden said Saturday at a fundraiser in Red Bank, New Jersey. “I get it. I didn’t have a great night. But I’m going to fight harder, and I need you with me to get there. And here’s what we’re hearing: Voters had a very different reaction than the pundits if you look at the polling data. Since the debate, the polls show little movement and have even pushed me up a couple of points since the debate,” he said. “The research during the debate shows us converting more undecided voters than Trump, largely due to his conduct on January 6, as well as fighting for the working class, which he doesn’t. In fact, the most important thing is Trump’s lies.”

Biden’s thesis is that although things went very badly for him, Trump did not have a great night either and that when voters consider choosing between the two, they lean towards him and not the Republican. “They mock me for saying, ‘Do not compare me with the Almighty; Compare me with the alternative.’ Well, that’s not a difficult fight. “It is not a hard fight,” he said at another event on Saturday, as part of a fundraising tour he had planned to take advantage of the debate and which he had to use to try to calm the concerns of donors.

On Saturday night he returned to Camp David with his family and there was speculation that he would privately talk to his loved ones about the possibility of retiring. For now, however, he has received the full support of the first lady, Jill Biden, and also of the apparatus and the main personalities of the Democratic Party, who have closed ranks with the candidate.

Independent polls do not yet show the effect that Biden is referring to, but rather the opposite. On the FiveThirtyEight aggregator, Trump has regained all the lead he had lost since being convicted of 34 crimes at the end of May. Biden had managed to get ahead in national voting intention, but on Sunday he is already 1.3 points behind. Obviously, it is difficult to know what the direct effect of the debate is, but the signs are clear. And, although it may seem a small impact, in such a close election, which will be decided by a narrow margin in six key states (Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada), a movement of more than one point can decide the presidency.

FiveThirtyEight also commissioned Ipsos to conduct its own survey on the debate, which also concludes that Trump won for a large majority. This survey also reflects a loss of support for Biden, but care must be taken when interpreting it because it does not measure voting intention, but rather which candidates citizens consider voting for, and may include more than one in their response. Before the debate, 48.2% were considering the possibility of voting for Biden and after him, 46.7%. It is a loss of 1.5 points with this criterionTrump advances and expands his potential voters to 43.9% and Robert F Kennedy goes from 17.3% to 18.4%, but note that the total exceeds 100% because it is not a survey of voting intention.