Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 12:05

Seven out of ten municipalities that could receive new medical schools do not have adequate infrastructure to host a medical school, with problems such as the absence of a teaching hospital or insufficient number of beds in the SUS and family health teams. Some of these cities, even without the expected structure, already have undergraduate medical courses.

The data comes from a survey carried out by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) and obtained exclusively by State based on the 294 requests for authorization of new medicine courses and vacancies that are being processed administratively or by judicial force at the Ministry of Education (MEC).

According to the analysis, these processes seek authorization to open vacancies in 182 Brazilian cities, of which 132 (72.5%) do not fully or partially comply with parameters considered essential for the operation of a medical course. The MEC states that the analysis of requests for opening vacancies takes into account the city’s structure.

In June, the Supreme Federal Court (STF) ruled that the opening of new medical courses must follow the criteria of the Mais Médicos law, which had its constitutionality questioned in court and provided for some of these parameters. However, the STF ministers ruled that institutions that had already passed the initial documentation phase should continue with the process.

According to MEC rules for opening these undergraduate courses, a municipality must have, among other resources, five SUS beds for each open vacancy and a teaching hospital or hospital unit with at least 80 beds that has the potential to become a teaching health establishment.

The CFM survey shows that, of the 182 cities, only 50 (27.5%) have a teaching hospital. Regarding the minimum number of SUS beds, only 35 cities (19.2%) meet this requirement. Of the total cities evaluated, 130 already have medical courses.

“Medical students must go through stages, from basic studies, such as physiology and pathophysiology; to primary care practice and internships in emergency areas. These are the minimum conditions that we expect. Medical education is an area of ​​public importance, very important for the safety of society. A poorly trained doctor can be dangerous,” says Donizetti Giamberardino, coordinator of the Medical School Accreditation System of the Federal Council of Medicine (SAEME-CFM).

SAEME was created by the CFM in 2015, in response to the significant increase in undergraduate vacancies in the area, to certify courses that meet quality requirements. Brazil currently has 390 medical training courses, offering more than 43,000 vacancies. Only 59 of them have CFM accreditation, according to Giamberardino.

“It is a voluntary and free accreditation, internationally recognized, which is valid for six years, as long as there are no legal changes. It represents social control over medical quality”, says the CFM representative.

Another survey by the council released in May showed that 78% of the 250 municipalities that host the 390 medical schools operating in the country have insufficient numbers of hospital beds, family health teams and teaching hospitals. Together, these cities are home to 288 higher education medical schools, which corresponds to 31,000 vacancies.

The CFM advocates that all new courses follow the minimum parameters defined by the MEC itself and that medical schools in operation are inspected and evaluated by the department.

MEC says process analysis will consider structure

When questioned by Estadão about the lack of adequate infrastructure in cities that can receive Medicine courses, the MEC stated that, since 2013, the authorization of new vacancies has been subject to a public call that follows criteria from the Mais Médicos law and that “the only cases in which a process was opened outside of a public call resulted from a court order”.

Regarding these processes, the ministry states that they “are still under analysis, due to the need to send complementary documents and the existence of an additional phase of adversarial proceedings and broad defense”. In all these cases, says the ministry, the requests will be analyzed based on the criterion of social need, following the terms of ordinance 531/2023.

The MEC also states that the analysis of the request to open Medicine courses will necessarily observe “the structure of public equipment and health programs that exist and are available in the municipality where the course is offered”, according to the requirements set out below:

Existence of at least five SUS beds made available for the practice field per requested vacancy;

Existence of Multidisciplinary Primary Health Care Teams;

Existence of emergency and urgent care beds or emergency rooms;

Degree of commitment of SUS beds for academic use; and

Teaching hospital or hospital unit with more than 80 beds, with the potential to be certified as a teaching hospital in the health region, in accordance with current legislation.

The MEC also said that, since August 2023, after the Supreme Court’s decision, it has been adopting the necessary measures to ensure full compliance with the determination and that the Judiciary’s understanding “is compatible with the measures that were already being implemented” by the ministry.

“The MEC will therefore remain committed to analyzing all ongoing medical course authorization processes, following the necessary steps to verify their compliance with the Mais Médicos law, in accordance with the STF decision.”

The ministry also said that, last week, it concluded the analysis of the first ten legal cases, “authorizing only those that met the criteria of social need and infrastructure required to ensure the quality of the offer”.

The ministry was also asked about courses already in operation located in cities without infrastructure, but did not respond.

The Brazilian Association of Higher Education Providers (ABMES) was also approached by Statebut did not comment until the publication of this report.