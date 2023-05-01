According to Genial/Quaest, most Brazilians are in favor of investigating the gifts received by the former president

Genial/Quaest survey shows that 72% of voters who voted for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections say they agree with the opening of an inquiry by the PF (Federal Police) to investigate the jewelry received from foreign leaders by the former head of the Brazilian Executive while he was on official trips abroad.

Another 26% of those who voted for Bolsonaro said they did not agree, in addition to 3% who did not respond or said they did not know. The survey was carried out from April 13 to 16. There were 2,015 interviews and an estimated margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. Here’s the full (2 MB).

The majority (91%) among those who voted for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd stage of the last election also stated that it agrees with the PF investigation into the case, while only 5% do not agree. Among those who voted blank or null, 79% agree and 10% disagree.

Overall, 1 in 10 Brazilians (81%) said they were in favor of the corporation’s decision to investigate jewelry received by Bolsonaro. Another 14% said they disagree and 5% don’t know or didn’t respond.

In addition, 1 in 3 Brazilians did not know until the moment of the interview that the former president had tried to illegally enter the country with the jewels, while 71% of those interviewed were already aware.

FOR THE MAJORITY, BOLSONARO IS TO blame

The Genial/Quaest survey also asked respondents whether they considered the former president to be at fault in the jewelry case: most of them (46%) stated that “Yes”. For 33%, however, Bolsonaro would not be responsible for the gifts.

Here is the stratification, second vote in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections:

among Lula voters: 74% “Yes” and 9% “no”; It is

among Bolsonaro voters: 61% “Yes” and 16% “no”.

BOLSONARO’S JEWELS

After the newspaper report The State of S. Paulopublished on March 3, reported that the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro would have tried to bring jewelry to Brazil without declaring it to the Federal Revenue, two other boxes with high value jewelry given by the government of Saudi Arabia were revealed.

On March 7, the PF (Federal Police) had access to a document showing the 2nd package of jewelry from Saudi Arabia listed as the former president’s private collection. The new document contradicts Bolsonaro’s version, which stated that the jewelry donated by the Saudi government would be sent to the Union’s collection.

With the PF statement, the former president confirmed that the 2nd Chopard jewelry box was listed as a personal collection. However, he continued to deny the illegality of the pieces.

On Monday (27.Mar), another article published by Estadão revealed the existence of a 3rd jewelry box. Until then, the authorities were not aware of this other set.

Upon landing in Brazil, the items were sent to the private collection of the then president. The parts registration document states that there was no intermediary in the process and that the gift was viewed by Bolsonaro.

On June 6, 2022, according to data from the Presidency’s system, a request was made for the items to be “sent to President Jair Bolsonaro’s office”. After 2 days, it was confirmed to be “under the protection of the President of the Republic”.

Find out the items that each of the 3 jewelry boxes brought by the Bolsonaro government from Saudi Arabia contain: