The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has completed 72% of the work of the project to implement internal roads and lighting works for existing streets, in four residential areas, namely Margham, Lahbab, Al Lisaili and Hatta, with a total length of 38 km, and works to add lighting poles to existing streets with a length of 19 km.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, said that the implementation of the internal roads project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to develop and improve the basic infrastructure in residential areas, to meet the needs of population and urban expansion in the emirate, improve the quality of life, and achieve happiness and well-being for the population, as it comes within the framework of the Roads and Transport Authority’s keenness to develop the infrastructure. Basic road works, lighting and rainwater drainage in residential areas.

He added: “The internal roads project in the Margham area includes the implementation of five-kilometre-long roads, in the area located on Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai, where roads will be paved in the area with infrastructure works that include establishing a rainwater drainage network, and construction works.” Street lighting, and the project serves more than 1,100 people living in that area.”

He stated, “The internal roads project in the Lahbab area includes paving five kilometers of roads, with infrastructure works that include establishing a rainwater drainage network and street lighting works. It also includes implementing lighting works for existing roads in the Lahbab area on Dubai-Hatta Road next to the track.” Lahbab Camel Race, 2 km long. The project serves more than 3,000 people living in that area.

He explained that the internal roads that will be implemented in the Al Lisaili area are about seven kilometers long, and the project also includes implementing lighting works for the existing roads in the Saih Al Salam area near Last Exit and Al Qudra Lakes, with a length of more than 14 kilometers. The project serves about 2,900 people who live in those areas. Region.

The project includes the implementation of two-kilometre roads in the Hatta region, specifically in the areas of Suair, Al-Salami and Suhaila, in addition to infrastructure works that include the construction of a rainwater drainage network and street lighting works. The project serves about 6,000 people living in those areas.

