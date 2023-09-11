The Porsche 718 GT4 RS CS from SSR is a bit more intense.

It took a while, but Porsche finally dared to provide the 718 with the complete RS treatment, including an engine that can compete at full power. The (inhale) Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS of the 982C generation (inhale) is a very cool car. 500 hp, a relatively low weight and everything is geared for maximum fun.

So far we have not received a single email in our mailbox that the 718 GT4 RS is too tame. No one. And yet we are looking at the 718 GT4 RS CS van SSR Performance. SSR is a South German specialist in the field of upgrades of expensive sports cars from brands such as BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren.

400 kg of downforce

Occasionally they also tackle Porsches. We have perhaps the most ultimate 718 for you, this 911 Turbo with 860 hp. So they did not tackle the 911, but the 718 GT4 RS. With the new aero package (all carbon fiber spoilers) the car has an extra 400 kg of downforce at top speed, about 90% more than the standard spoilers achieve. The front cover is lighter, more aerodynamic and features a NACA duct.

The rims have also been adjusted. They are 8.5×20 at the front, 11×20 at the back. The rims are now even lighter. According to SSR, this saves approximately 3.2 kilograms per wheel. the brakes you see behind them are the original Porsche ho-irons, but heavily modified with adapted ventilation, different brake pads and steel-braided brake lines.

Engine 718 GT4 RS CS

The 4.0 engine is a gem and is at the maximum that is achievable, but SSR has made a few adjustments. There is a new exhaust manifold and sports exhaust without OPF. The software was then adjusted accordingly. The final outcome in terms of power and torque is not stated. It won’t be much, think of an extra 20-30 hp.

For context: the standard version has 500 hp and 450 Nm of torque. This allows you to accelerate to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. But count on being a few seconds faster on the Nordschleife.

That may also be the reason why you see Misha Charoudin behind the wheel on the press plates. In short, if you have a 718 GT4 RS and want to make a splash at the Nürburgring on the Carmrads, arrange this CS package from SSR.

It sounds so wonderful:

Check out the driving test of the 718 GT4 RS here:

