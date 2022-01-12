Home page politics

Berlin – In Germany, around 714,000 vaccine doses against Corona were administered on Tuesday. This is based on information from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin on Wednesday (as of 9.31 a.m.).

This means that at least 60 million people in this country have been vaccinated twice or have received a single vaccination from Johnson & Johnson. That corresponds to about 72.2 percent of the total population. At least around 36.8 million people (44.2 percent) have now received an additional booster vaccination. This “booster” is considered to be important for effective protection against the more contagious virus variant Omikron.

21 million (25.2 percent of the population) are still not vaccinated – including around four million children under the age of four for whom no vaccine has yet been approved. According to the RKI, around 62.2 million people (74.8 percent of the population) have so far received at least one injection. The federal government is aiming for a mark of 80 percent by the end of January.

On the RKI dashboard, it is pointed out that the vaccination rates are to be understood as minimum vaccination rates, “since 100% coverage cannot be achieved by the reporting system”. The Robert Koch Institute assumes that the actual vaccination rate is up to five percentage points higher. (dpa)