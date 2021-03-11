The Dubai Police Dispatch platform revealed that the number of university students who received a practical training opportunity in Dubai Police reached 714 students from 94 specialties, from 47 educational institutions, during the period from 2019 until this year, as part of a training program. Practical and varied, combining “remote” training for administrative and technical specialties, and attendance for scientific majors. The students praised the level of experience and training they obtained, and the facilities and support they received, especially students whose university training time coincided in 2020, which posed a great challenge due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but the Dubai Police General Command eased the difficulties for them to ensure the continuity of their university training.

The Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, Brigadier Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, said that the year 2019 witnessed the training of 106 male and female students, and in 2020 the number of trainees reached 445 male and female students, and with the beginning of the new year, the number of current trainees reached 163 trainees of various nationalities. From 47 educational institutions and 94 specialties.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

