In two years of the pandemic, 712 people working at Palácio do Planalto had Covid-19 and three died. Despite President Jair Bolsonaro downplaying the pandemic, the disease adds up to 22 million cases and killed more than 600,000 people in Brazil.

The president says he is not aware of serious cases in the Planalto and that about 200 civil servants who had the disease took the drugs for early treatment, with the use of drugs without the effectiveness proven by the world health authorities. The information is from the Metrópoles portal with data from the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Of the 4,000 servers at Palácio do Planalto, 270 were diagnosed with Covid-19 last year and another 442 in 2020.

The Medical Department of the Presidency has prescribed drugs such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and nitazoxanide for patients with suspected or confirmed cases of the disease.

Some Presidency servers do not wear a mask in the work environment. Bolsonaro is against the use of protection and has already declared that the use of the accessory inside his office is prohibited.

