The Court of Cassation, Abu Dhabi, amended an appellate ruling requiring a company to pay a former employee 755 thousand and 32 dirhams labor dues, and compensation for dismissal without warning, and the court ruled a veto to make the amount 710 thousand and 433 dirhams.

In the details, an employee filed a lawsuit against his previous employer, demanding that one million and 317 thousand dirhams be paid to him, the total of his workers dues represented in wages late than eight months, a warning allowance, a leave allowance, an end of service bonus, compensation for unfair dismissal, and obligating it to deliver him an experience certificate and a return ticket to his home country , Indicating that he worked for the company from 2005 until the date of termination of his services in 2019, with a total salary of 33 thousand and 460 dirhams, the basic of which is 28 thousand and 158 dirhams.

The court ruled that it had no evaluative competence to hear the case, and referred it to the competent labor department where the lawsuit was discussed, and the court ruled that the plaintiff was entitled to an amount of 640 thousand and 642 dirhams, and obliged the appellant to pay the respondent against him and deliver him a return ticket and a certificate of experience, and rejected the request for a warning allowance.

The company appealed the ruling, and the plaintiff filed a corresponding appeal, and the court ruled, after joining the two appeals, to amend the appealed ruling on the late wages by increasing them to 755 thousand and 32 dirhams.

The company did not accept the verdict, so it appealed against it by way of cassation, while the employee submitted a reply note that he concluded by rejecting the appeal. It suffered losses as a result of difficult circumstances it went through, which led to the suspension of its activities and its closure due to lack of liquidity, which should have been taken into account when assessing the compensation decided against the contested.

The court stated, in the merits of the ruling, that it is proven from the copy of the company’s commercial license that its validity has expired and no longer has any activity as it closed its doors and stopped its activity. By approving the appellant company in a newspaper that he appealed, and deciding the wages demanded on that basis, and then amending the ruling by making the amount of wages amounting to 206 thousand and 336 dirhams, instead of 250 thousand and 935 dirhams.

The court ruled to partially annul the appealed judgment, regarding the late wages decided by him, and the appeal to the rest was rejected, obligated the company to pay the fee, obligated the two parties to pay equally, and set-off in attorneys ’fees, and ordered the confiscation of the insurance, and it decided to amend the appealed judgment by making the amount judged. For the appellant, 710 thousand and 433 dirhams, instead of 755 thousand and 32 dirhams, and his support in anything other than that.





