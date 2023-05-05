47News: in the Leningrad region, a 71-year-old pensioner went fishing on the lake and died

In the Leningrad region, a 71-year-old pensioner went fishing and died. About it informs regional portal 47News.

According to the publication, volunteers have been looking for a Russian since May 2. In addition, divers surveyed more than three kilometers of coastline. The corpse of a man was pulled out of Lake Pechenskoye, taken to the shore and handed over to the police.

The body of the pensioner was sent to the medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

In February, it was reported that on the Beloyarsk reservoir in the Sverdlovsk region, a 32-year-old man who went fishing died in a tent with a gas stove. Investigators then suggested that the Russian could have been poisoned by carbon monoxide.

Before that, the bodies of two children were found in the Podstepka River in the Astrakhan region. Later it turned out that two boys aged 9 and 13 from the village of Obraztsovoye in the Ikryaninsky district went fishing.