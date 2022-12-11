NYP: 71-year-old dominatrix from the UK spoke about the requests of clients

A dominatrix from the UK talked about popular customer requests and her favorite orders. Her words leads New York Post (NYP).

Sherry Lever, 71, has been working under the pseudonym Mistress Sofia for over 20 years. She started her career after she divorced her husband. While married, Lever worked as a cook, but after the divorce, she realized that her earnings were not enough to live on. Over time, Sherry discovered her original talent and became a mentor for older dominatrixes who want to start a new career.

Everyone comes to me: from judges to scavengers. Some of them want to be submissive, but not all women want a submissive partner. Sherry Lever

According to Lever, she is often asked to play the principal of a school. “Usually older men dream of going back to their school days. Probably because they were then punished by teachers. Well, I make a good director,” she explained. Younger men, on the contrary, do not like to act out scenes from school, but prefer the image of the slaves of Madame Sophia.

“I also love to enjoy the process, and I have a fetish associated with masks. In particular, with the Grinch mask, ”Sherri admitted. Once she sent one of her customers to the store for milk and bread in a rabbit costume and she really liked it.

Lever also often encounters foot fetishists. In her opinion, such an addiction can occur in men due to the fact that the feet from some angles resemble the curves of the female body.

Earlier it was reported that the financial dominatrix under the pseudonym Diamond Diva Princess from the American city of Los Angeles, California, began to invest money donated by her fans. For 20 years of work, the woman has already accumulated more than seven thousand “money slaves”.