Washington / Brasilia: The corona virus epidemic continues to wreak havoc in the US, India and Brazil. Corona cases are increasing fastest in India. In the last 24 hours, 35696, 80391 and 35252 new cases have been registered in the US, India and Brazil respectively, while 969, 1056 and 809 deaths have occurred respectively. America and Brazil account for 37% of the world’s corona cases, but the pace of new cases in the US-Brazil is less than half that of India. Every day, most cases of corona are coming in India and the death toll is also increasing in India at the fastest rate.

Total infection and mortality

According to the Worldometer, the number of corona virus patients in the US increased to 70 lakh 97 thousand as of 23 September morning, out of which 2 lakh 5 thousand people have died. More than 56 lakh people have been infected in India and 90 thousand of these people have lost their lives. At the same time, the total number of infected people in Brazil is more than 45 lakh 95 thousand, more than one lakh 38 thousand people have died here. Brazil has the highest death rate.

Active case and recovery rate

So far 43 lakh 46 thousand people have been cured in America. There are 25 lakh 46 thousand active cases i.e. these people are still infected with the virus. The recovery rate in India is 80%, which means that 4.5 million people have been cured out of total infected. There are more than 9 lakh 68 thousand active cases, they are being treated in the hospital. At the same time, in the world’s third most affected country Brazil, the active case is 5 lakh 11 thousand and the number of people recovered is more than 39 lakh 45 thousand.

The corona infection may be spreading rapidly, but it is not as deadly. The corona virus that spreads worldwide will soon be eradicated. Scientists of many countries have claimed that this virus is becoming increasingly vulnerable. Its infection was as deadly as it was in the beginning of the epidemic, it is no longer the same.

