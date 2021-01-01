In Moscow, over the past day, 71 patients have died with an identified coronavirus infection. This was announced by the capital’s headquarters for the control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus on Thursday, December 31.

The total number of deaths in the capital increased to 11,280. It is also reported that all patients were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19.

On December 31, 2020, it was reported that over the past 24 hours in Russia, 27,747 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in 85 regions. The largest number of detected cases is in Moscow (6566), St. Petersburg (3758), Moscow region (1487).

On December 30, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko said that the number of patients with COVID-19 decreased by 4% in a week.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus started in Russia on December 15. It is proposed to vaccinate with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”, which was developed at the Gamaleya Center and became the first vaccine against coronavirus in Russia and the world. It was registered on August 11.

The final vaccine efficacy exceeded 91%. At the same time, for severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

On December 30, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova recommended to stop drinking alcohol for several days when vaccinating against coronavirus.

