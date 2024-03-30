For 71% of Brazilians (7 out of 10) democracy is the best form of government, according to a survey released by Datafolha this Saturday (March 30, 2024). Another 18% said it makes no difference what type of regime they live in, while 9% of those interviewed believe they would prefer a dictatorship in some circumstances.

Among the 9% of Brazilians who said they preferred a dictatorial regime, 87% earn 5 to 10 minimum wages. For Brazilians with income above this value, the preference is 85%.

Datafolha interviewed 2,002 people from March 19 to 20, 2024 in 147 Brazilian cities. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The research institute has been carrying out the survey since 1989.

The result shows a drop compared to previous research. In October 2022, 79% of Brazilians believed that democracy was the best possible regime. It dropped to 74% in December 2023. Now, it is at 71%.

The survey also indicates a greater indifference among Brazilians about the type of regime in which they live. In October 2022, it was 11%. It rose to 15% in December 2023 and 18% this year.

On Sunday (March 31, 2024), it will be 60 years since the beginning of the military dictatorship in Brazil, which lasted 21 years.

CORRECTION 31.mar.2024 (00:12) – unlike what had been published in this post, the richest are those who most support democracy (85% of those who earn 5 to 10 minimum wages prefer this regime, a number that goes up to 87% among those who earn more than that ), not those who least support it. The text above has been corrected and updated.



#Brazilians #prefer #democracy #government #regime