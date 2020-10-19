Highlights: Many things are happening for the first time in Bihar assembly elections 2020

Around 71 lakh voters will vote for the first time in these elections

Lalu-Ram Vilas elections for the first time in four decades

3 questions may decide the future of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna.

The campaign for the Bihar assembly elections is in full swing. One thing is being heard in every election meeting among the claims and counter-claims of the claimants of power. Every leader in his speech is telling this the future election of Bihar. It is perhaps worth believing in these election speeches that one of these leaders used to be a declarator. This is indeed the future election of Bihar. This is also the future election of Nitish Kumar, who was Chief Minister for nearly 15 years.

There are many reasons to believe this. There will be around 71 lakh voters who will vote for the first time in these assembly elections. There are about 7.18 crore voters in the state of which about 25 per cent are under 30 years of age. Not only the voters, but the Grand Alliance, which is posing the biggest challenge for the ruling coalition, has brought a new face to the post of Chief Minister. The leadership of the Lok Janshakti Party, which is involved in the NDA but against the JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar, is also in the hands of the young face.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan, who have been among the prominent faces of the electoral politics of the state for nearly 4 decades, are absent from these elections. Lalu is in jail while Paswan has died a few days ago. Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan have succeeded him. The presence of young voters and leadership poses a new challenge for the JDU-BJP. The decision of whether Nitish Kumar will continue as Chief Minister after 10 November is hidden in three questions.

Can Nitish Kumar’s image of Vikas Purush once again get him votes after 15 years as Chief Minister? – Because anti-incumbency is certainly a big factor, but a large section of old voters still remember Nitish as the face of the beginning of good governance in Bihar by liberating Lalu from Jungle Raj. Over time, Nitish’s image of Vikas Purush has got many stains. It will be decided in these elections only how much Nitish’s achievements overshadow these stains.

Will the JDU and BJP’s experience card succeed in front of the young faces of the Grand Alliance and the Lok Janshakti Party? – Because there is freshness in the faces of the bright and the lamp. This can be a big attraction for voters seeking change. For the experienced duo of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi, this is as big a challenge as it is an advantage. On November 10, it will be decided whether Nitish-Sushil Modi’s Triad and Tested face falls on Tejashwi and Chirag’s freshness.

Will Nitish’s attraction in the absence of Lalu Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan have any factor in the election? – Because these three faces have been the Constant Factor for voters in electoral bouts. Lalu and Ram Vilas are away from these elections. The question is whether Nitish will be able to convert it to his advantage. In the absence of traditional rivals, whether their attraction to new voters will be factored or not, their future will be decided by this.