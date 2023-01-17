Search and rescue teams on Tuesday recovered two more bodies from the Nepalese plane crash site, bringing the provisional death toll to 71.
The airline said the search was still on for the last missing person on the ill-fated Yeti Air flight, which took off from the capital, Kathmandu, with 68 passengers and four crew members on board.
The ATR-72 was just minutes away from landing Sunday morning at a newly built airport when it crashed into the Seti river gorge near the tourist city of Pokhara.
Tek Bahadur KC, a local official, said the rough terrain, the water level of the Seti river and bad weather caused some delays in the search.
Meanwhile, the authorities have begun to return the bodies to their families.
“We have already identified 22 bodies, while the remaining bodies will be handed over to the families after the identification process,” Ram Lamichan, the airline’s station manager in Pokhara, told dpa.
#bodies #recovered #wreckage #crashed #plane #Nepal
Leave a Reply