During the first 11 months of this year, the value of Abu Dhabi's non-oil foreign trade reached the level of 260 billion dirhams ($71 billion).

According to the latest figures issued by the Abu Dhabi Statistics Center, Abu Dhabi’s trade was distributed during the first eleven months of this year, with a value of 126 billion dirhams for imports, 85 billion for exports, and 48 billion for re-exports.

Merchandise imports recorded 45 percent of the total non-oil trade achieved at 117 billion dirhams, while exports accounted for 32.6 percent, with a value of 85 billion dirhams, while the share of re-exported goods reached 22.4 percent, with a value of 58 billion dirhams.

According to the data, May remained the most active month of the period in terms of the total value of trade achieved at 29.2 billion dirhams, while April was the least recorded at 19.7 billion dirhams.

Saudi Arabia maintained its lead among the emirate's trading partners with a share of 21.1 percent, with a value of 54.8 billion dirhams, followed by the United States with 6.4 percent, with a value of 16.7 billion dirhams, then China with a share of 4.7 percent, with a value of 12.3 billion dirhams.

According to the pattern of trade, Saudi Arabia was at the forefront of the markets receiving the most goods from the emirate, with a value of 22.2 billion dirhams, with a share of 26.1 percent of Abu Dhabi’s total exports, followed by Switzerland, with 6.6 billion dirhams, with a value of 7.7 percent, then the American market, 4.3 percent, with a value of 3.7 billion dirhams.

Regarding re-exported goods, Saudi Arabia also came in the lead with a value of 17.5 billion dirhams, or 30.3 percent, then Qatar, with 6.2 billion dirhams, or 10.7 percent.

Saudi Arabia was also the largest destination for imports of goods to the emirate, with a value of 15.1 billion dirhams, with a share of 13 percent, then the American market, 11.8 billion dirhams, with a share of 10.1 percent, then the Chinese market, 9.6 billion dirhams, with a share of 8.2 percent.