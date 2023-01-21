Köln furious, Bremen desolate: In a memorable and historic Bundesliga game, 1. FC Köln made a picture-perfect start to 2023 and gave promoted Werder Bremen a severe setback. Thanks in particular to an outstanding performance in the first half, the Cologne team, who stumbled into the winter break, overran the Hanseatic League 7:1 (5:1). With their highest Bundesliga victory in almost exactly 40 years, Cologne moved up to one point behind Bremen in ninth place. Werder last lost that much 36 years ago.

Linton Maina (9th) and Steffen Tigges (15th/21st) ensured an early lead after three Bremen dropouts. Ellyes Skhiri (30th) and Denis Huseinbašić (36th) scored in Cologne’s 1712th Bundesliga game to make it 5-0 in the club’s history. Only for the second time did FC score five goals before the break, Werder had never conceded so many goals in a first half in 58 Bundesliga seasons.

Tigges scored his second goal from 46.7 meters. Skhiri (54th) increased after the break with a remarkable scissors shot. Bremen’s Marco Friedl (76th) scored an own goal, the Werder goal by national player Niclas Füllkrug (38th) was far too little. Bremen’s unlucky person was Füllkrug’s strike partner Marvin Ducksch, who initiated the first two goals in Cologne and thus the debacle.

Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart had kept his word: after the FC coach had revealed his entire starting XI in an unusually open manner, he allowed his team to play in exactly the announced formation in the first game of the year. Ex-Bremer Davie Selke, who was brought in from Hertha BSC in the winter, initially sat on the bench. When he came after 58 minutes, it was already 6:1.







Bremen fans only remains sarcasm

But even without him, FC quickly launched an offensive firework display. The early lead resulted from a completely unsuccessful free-kick variant by Bremer Ducksch and Anthony Jung, before 17 seconds later Maina completed the counterattack that had already been played twice. For the 23-year-old, who came from Hanover in the summer, it was the second goal in his 24th competitive game for Cologne, the first at home.

And Cologne quickly followed suit: Ex-Bremer Florian Kainz, who had extended his contract during the week until 2025, conquered the ball after Duksch’s bad pass, and Tigges completed the ball from ten meters with his left. Six minutes later, the striker scored from a greater distance than any other Bundesliga player this season – and again he benefited from a complete absence from Bremen. Mitchell Weiser, who grew up in Cologne youth, put his goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka in trouble with a back pass, the Czech saved the ball, but played it in the middle of Tigges’ foot. The 24-year-old took the ball over the halfway line and shot it into the empty goal.

The Cologne team continued to act like they were in a rush: After Maina slipped, the ball flew through the entire penalty area and Skhiri pushed in from behind. Huseinbašić scored after Tigges had put it down before Werder showed a minimal sign of rebellion with a header from Füllkrug. The Bremen fans sang ironically: “Away win, away win!” Instead, the party in Cologne and Bremen’s nightmare continued right after the break – to make matters worse, with the own goal.