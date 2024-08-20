Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The total number of passengers received by the country’s airports rose to 71.75 million passengers during the first half of this year, a growth of 14.2%, compared to about 62.79 million passengers during the same period last year, according to the latest statistics from the General Civil Aviation Authority.

Statistics issued today showed that the number of arrivals to the country’s airports reached 20 million, 274 thousand, and 694 passengers during the first half of this year, while the number of departures reached 21 million, 90 thousand, and 750 passengers, while the number of transit passengers reached 30 million, 391 thousand, and 978 passengers.

The total air traffic recorded 499,789 air traffic movements during the first half of this year, with a growth rate of 11.8% compared to the same period last year. February is the highest month in terms of air traffic growth, as it recorded a growth rate of 15% compared to the same month last year.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said that the significant growth rates witnessed by the aviation sector since the beginning of the year are the result of the vision and directives of the wise leadership to continue investing in developing the infrastructure and organization and enhancing the digital transformation of the civil aviation sector.

He added: “The competitive performance and international reputation that our national carriers enjoy are now reflected in the sector’s growth indicators. We are optimistic about the next phase and the country is proceeding according to deliberate steps for further expansion and growth of this vital sector according to procedures that ensure the highest levels of safety and security, employing new technology to improve the passenger experience, and consolidating the country’s position as a major hub for air transport movement in the region and an influential station in the global air transport system.” Al Suwaidi stressed that the Authority is working in cooperation with its partners at the federal and local levels and national carriers to study opportunities and develop cooperation relations in the field of air transport with a number of existing markets in addition to studying opportunities to enter new markets.

He stressed the Authority’s success during the past period in signing cooperation agreements in the field of air transport with more than 90% of the world’s countries, noting the continuation of existing efforts to implement development and expansion plans and projects to enhance the competitive position of the UAE civil aviation sector and consolidate its position at the forefront of global competitiveness indicators.