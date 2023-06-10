After the jubilation of the party, the fatigue of the competition. The Rolex Giraglia 2023, now in its 70th edition, got underway on Friday evening from Sanremo, with the traditional 60-mile maiden crossing to the French town of Saint-Tropez.

Fireworks and celebrations forgotten, the sailors immediately battled it out, in a night race that immediately put their skills to the test.

It took at least 11 and a half hours of navigation to get to Saint-Tropez. In fact, the Brazilian boat Camiranga was the first to cross the finish line in real time, with a time of 11h21’55”. However, the flagship of the Giraglia fleet (21 meters in length overall) was penalized by the rules which draw up the rankings on the basis of compensated time, recalibrated precisely according to the size of the participating boats.

As a result, Imxtinente, an X35 ridden by Adelio Frixione, won the Orc class with a time of 13h54’46. Second, at 3’472 behind, Elo II, of the Italian Yc; third Thetis, by Luca Locatelli, at 6’55”. The trials of Les Amis, Valter Pizzoli’s boat (Yc Sanremo), also with Walter and Andrea Vacchino and Beppe Zaoli on board were certainly positive. The sixth place conquered is certainly significant. Eighth place for Aurora, another Sanremo boat, by Paolo Bonomo.

In the Irc Class, success of Horatio Casaprogettata.it, of Massimiliano Rizzo, at the finish line in 13h00’17”. Second place for Morpheus, by Steven Verstraete, and third for Afazik Impulse by Yves Grosjean.

57 boats actually took part in the first race of the 70th Giraglia, 36 for the Orc class and 21 for the Irc.

Competitions resume tomorrow in Saint-Tropez, for the first of three days reserved for coastal regattas which will keep the fleet busy tomorrow and Tuesday as well. Also today, at the end of the regattas, the Sanremo-Saint-Tropez awards are also scheduled.