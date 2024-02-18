The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced that the number of users of public transportation and shared transportation in Dubai, which includes the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public transportation buses, marine transportation means: (abras, ferry, water taxi, and water bus), and shared transportation (e-booking vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and buses) On demand), in addition to taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies), reached about 702 million passengers in 2023, compared to about 621.4 million passengers in 2022, recording a growth of 13%, while the average daily number of users of mass transportation, shared transportation, and taxis reached Last year, approximately (1.92) million passengers, compared to approximately (1.7) million passengers in 2022..

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, expressed his happiness with the continuous annual growth in the number of public transportation users, and the increase in the number of public transportation users by 34% compared to 2022, stressing that these indicators are the results of huge investments and great efforts to develop the system. Mass transportation, the most important of which is the Dubai Metro, the longest driverless metro system in the world, with a length of 90 km, as well as the Dubai Tram, which is 11 km long, and developing and increasing the length of the bus line network from 2,095 km in 2006 to 3,967 km in 2023 (in both directions), and providing a modern fleet. Of public transportation buses, it includes approximately 1,400 buses, distinguished by their compliance with European specifications for low carbon emissions (Euro 6), and providing an integrated system of marine transportation means that includes, in addition to traditional abras, the Dubai Ferry and water taxis..

Al Tayer said that the Authority is continuing to expand and develop the mass transit system, as this year will witness the start of implementation of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, which is 30 kilometers long, including 15.5 kilometers underground and 14.5 kilometers above ground level, and includes 14 stations, including three stations. Transitional, and serves vital areas whose population is expected to reach about one million people according to the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. It achieves connectivity and integration with the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro, and provides a direct link between Dubai International Airport and nine areas located along the line in a period of time ranging from 10 to 25 minutes. minute.

He added that the Dubai Metro accounted for the largest percentage of users of mass transit, shared transportation, and taxis in 2023, at 37% (compared to 36% in 2022), while the contribution of taxis reached 28% (compared to about 29.5% in 2022), which is A good indicator of passengers shifting towards using mass transportation means that transport a larger number of passengers. The share of users of public transportation buses reached 25%, and the number of users of shared transportation increased, from 5% in 2022, to 6% in 2023, and marine transportation methods maintained, And the Dubai Tram, its share of the number of users is 3% for marine transportation, and 1% for the Dubai Tram..

He explained that the month of December 2023 recorded the highest rate in the number of passengers, as approximately 64.9 million passengers were transported, coinciding with the UAE hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. COP28The month of October came second with 64.2 million passengers, followed by November with 64 million passengers, and the number of passengers in the remaining months ranged between 54 and 60 million passengers, indicating that the total number of trips by public transportation, shared transportation, and taxis, during the past year, amounted to 144. One million trips, including more than 114 million trips for taxis, and about 25 million trips for shared transportation. October recorded the highest number of trips, with 13.3 million trips, followed by the months of November and December, with 13 million trips each..

Figures issued by the Unified Control Center showed that the number of users of the Dubai Metro, with its red and green lines, reached 260 million passengers in 2023, an increase of 15% compared to 2022, and Burjuman and Etihad stations, which are two shared stations on the red and green lines, accounted for the largest share of the number of passengers. Dubai Metro last year, where the number of passengers at BurJuman station for the red and green lines reached 15 million, while the number of passengers at Al Ittihad Station for the red and green lines reached 11.9 million passengers, and on the red line Al Rigga station recorded the largest number of passengers with a total of 11.7 million passengers, followed by Mall of the Emirates station with about 11 million passengers, then Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall station with more than 10 million passengers, and on the Green Line, Sharaf DG station came first in the number of passengers with 9.3 million passengers, followed by Baniyas station with 8.2 million passengers, and the Stadium station came in first place in the number of passengers with 9.3 million passengers. Third with 6.3 million passengers.

Last year, the Dubai Tram transported 8.84 million passengers, an increase of 18% compared to 2022, while public transportation buses transported 173.5 million passengers, an increase of 10%. The number of users of marine transportation, which includes abras, water buses, water taxis, and the Dubai Ferry, last year reached 17.43. One million passengers, an increase of 9%. As for shared transportation vehicles, which include electronic booking vehicles, smart rentals, and on-demand buses, they transported 43.61 million passengers last year, an increase of 34%. Meanwhile, taxis in Dubai, which include: (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies) Last year, 198.44 million passengers, an increase of 8% compared to 2022..