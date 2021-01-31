The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced the registration of 701 new cases of Coronavirus, down from 851 yesterday, bringing the total number of HIV infections in the country to 470691 cases. 13 new deaths were also recorded, down from 22 yesterday, bringing the number of deaths due to the virus to 8,259.

Morocco began a vaccination campaign against Covid 19, after the Moroccan King Mohammed VI gave the start signal by receiving the same vaccine.

Morocco is expected to vaccinate 80 percent of the population over the age of 17 years.

Medical teams, security men and frontline workers have begun vaccinations, waiting to be circulated to the rest of the people.