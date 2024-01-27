The Director of the Public Parking Department in the Sharjah City Municipality, Hamid Al Qaed, stated that the number of public parking spaces in the city reached 70,000 by the end of last year, distributed in all areas of the city, pointing out that the percentage of those adhering to the regulations and laws of public parking in the city of Sharjah reached about 95. %.

He stressed that the Sharjah City Municipality provides public parking throughout the city, in line with its annual plans to expand by subjecting new parking lots to fees, after working to prepare and plan them in line with the cultural and aesthetic appearance of the emirate, to keep pace with urban and population growth, and the growth of tourism and commercial activity, as the emirate has become An important destination and a global destination that provides the best services and facilities and an environment that encourages investment, tourism and living.

In detail, Hamid Al-Qaed said that the number of public parking lots in the city reached 70,000 by the end of 2023, distributed in all areas of the city, and receiving attention and follow-up by the municipality, through periodic and continuous inspection of them to monitor negative behaviors or violations, so that he can benefit from the service. largest audience.

Al Qaed explained to Emirates Today that the percentage of those adhering to the regulations and laws of public parking in the city of Sharjah reached approximately 95%, which reflects the awareness of customers and their adherence to the regulations and laws of using parking in the city of Sharjah, especially after the municipality provided a set of flexible channels. To provide its services, which are suitable for all groups, and to spread awareness continuously through various means.

He said that there are some negative behaviors that the municipality constantly warns against in order to preserve public parking and other facilities, and perhaps the most prominent of these behaviors are parking without paying the due fees, and reserving more than one parking space, as other users must be given the opportunity to use the parking lots, and obstructing traffic by standing behind vehicles. Parking behind containers designated for garbage, parking at bus stops, as this impedes the movement of boarding and disembarking passengers, parking in prohibited or planned areas, parking on the sidewalk, as this poses a danger to passers-by, parking in closed dirt yards, and parking on… Road curves, parking within the government setback of buildings, parking in private parking lots for people with disabilities (without a permit authorizing this), getting on and off the sidewalk, parking in the street, parking in mosque parking lots outside of prayer times, and parking in designated parking lots for taxis or buses. General. The leader stressed the need to avoid these violations that fall within the category of negatively affecting the use of parking lots, disrupting movement therein, or exposing their users or their money to danger and violation. He explained that the Sharjah City Municipality provides facilities to investors, especially in investment parks, as one of the options available for regular parking in all areas of the city, and it constitutes an important addition to the public parking subject to fees that the municipality provides to facilitate the public, and reflects its keenness to enhance tourist, investment and residential attraction in the emirate. These squares come to keep pace with the urban and population renaissance in the emirate, and the number of licensed investment squares reaches 301 investment squares, containing approximately 24 thousand parking spaces. In a related context, Hamid Al-Qaed confirmed that the municipality is making great efforts to preserve the cultural and aesthetic appearance of the emirate, so it is working to close the offending dirt yards after observing many negative behaviors in them, such as leaving vehicles there for long periods and parking randomly, which leads to stirring up and collecting dust and dirt. Throwing garbage and pieces of furniture in it, and the large number of minor accidents recorded against unknown people, and exploiting these squares to create random markets, and taking some vehicles as places to sleep inside them, so the municipality was keen to close them in continuation of its efforts to monitor all negative behaviors, and eliminate distortions of the general appearance, pointing out No parking lot shall be closed unless it is confirmed that a sufficient number of regular parking spaces are available in that area.

16 negative behaviors that expose parking users to a violation.