It’s been just a few days since Creative Assembly announced the sad delay of Total War: Warhammer 3, a blow to fans of fantasy strategy who will have to wait until next year. But since it’s not all bad news, Team17 has announced the arrival of this new real-time strategy game, available in early access from October 7. The title has a powerful dark fantasy setting that will delight all fans of the medieval fantasy. The story places us in a world shrouded in mist and ravaged by evil, where strategic planning and execution will be keys to survive.

You can represent 70,000 enemies on screen at any timeThe game has an interesting day and night cycle system, where throughout the day we must collect resources, strengthen our defenses and recruit new members to help us defend our homes. All this preparation will be essential to resist against the attacks of the Nightmares, which will arrive en masse with the fall of the sun.

Available in early access starting October 7Its developers, PlaySide, have created a technology that they have called ‘SwarmTech’, with which Age of Darkness: Final Stand will be able to represent more than 70,000 enemies on screen at any time, these enemy hordes will break through to reinforce ‘The Veil’, a dynamic fog in which they will hide and in which the player will lose their forces.

As if all this weren’t enough, every ‘Death Night’ we will win random afflictions that will force us to improvise new ways to resist. To aid our survival, heroes and their unique abilities will be key to guiding us to victory. The game will feature numerous skill trees for each class, providing essential characteristics for our troops after their training. The game is now available to add to the wishlist at Steam. Remember that if you are a fan of real-time strategy, you currently have the Age of Empires 4 beta available.

