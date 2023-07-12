The Director of the Dubai Blood Donation Center, Dr. Mai Raouf, confirmed that the center received 70,000 donors last year.

She said that they supported the center with 64,186 blood units and 5,400 platelets.

She explained that the blood donors belong to 150 nationalities living on the land of the Emirates, united by one goal, which is to save the lives of patients, which reflects the state of harmony and integration, the spirit of giving to the citizens and residents of the country, and their love for goodness and giving.

She stated that the number of blood donation campaigns that were carried out during the past year exceeded 800, noting that the center has four blood donation buses equipped with the latest equipment and technologies.

It revealed that 75% of blood units are collected through external blood donation campaigns.

She pointed out that about 73 government agencies participated in the blood donation campaigns, while the percentage of young donors reached 23.4% of the total participants in the campaigns.

She added, “The authority owns a number of high-level buses and equipment, and they meet the highest internationally applicable standards and requirements, which ensure the safety and security of blood, as well as the comfort of donors. These buses do not only aim to collect blood from donors, but their role expands to contribute to educating community members about the importance of blood donation and its benefits. blood more easily.

She explained that donating blood, in addition to being a humanitarian act and a societal responsibility that contributes to healing patients and saving lives, also brings great benefits to the person who does it.

And she identified four main benefits that the blood donor gets, which is to help the body get rid of excess iron in the blood, and donating blood also contributes to stimulating the bone marrow to produce new blood cells. Regular blood donation also reduces the possibility of heart and stroke strokes, in addition to being a humanitarian act that contributes to saving patients’ lives.

Regarding the most prominent reasons for the temporary postponement of the request to donate blood, she explained that it includes a three-year postponement for people with epilepsy until treatment, in addition to a six-month temporary postponement for those who have tattoos on their bodies, pregnant and lactating women, as well as those who have undergone major surgeries.

She stated that a single unit of blood can save the lives of three people whose health condition requires a blood transfusion, calling on community members, citizens and residents, to participate in providing the largest amount of blood, to save lives.