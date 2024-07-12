The United Arab Emirates, through its humanitarian arm, Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, continued the campaign to provide potable water to displaced Palestinian families in the southern Gaza Strip, where the number of beneficiaries reached more than 70,000, with the aim of providing them with water in light of what the governorates of the Gaza Strip are suffering from in terms of the destruction of infrastructure, water and sewage lines as a result of the war.

Water tanks were prepared and distributed to the displacement areas, in cooperation with the Water Authority and the volunteers of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” in various areas of the southern Gaza Strip. They are filled daily to facilitate the displaced families’ access to water, given the difficulties they face and the challenges facing the municipalities in the Gaza Strip, which prevent them from providing basic services, including water, to citizens, causing a humanitarian disaster.

In the first and second phases, the UAE sought to operate six desalination plants and deliver them to the displaced through supply lines in the governorates of Rafah and Khan Younis, and tanks were installed in various areas of the south, so that thousands of displaced people would benefit from the vital projects implemented by Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” the largest relief operation in the Gaza Strip. Thirteen tanks of potable water were also installed, which are filled daily with an estimated quantity of 116,000 liters, in addition to a number of cars heading to areas where displaced families are located to facilitate their access to water.