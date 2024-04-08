The International Hemaya Center, affiliated with the General Department of Narcotics Control at Dubai Police, and through the Awareness and Rehabilitation Department, was able to deliver its various security awareness messages during the holy month of Ramadan to more than 7,000 workers in the Jebel Ali area, through the various campaigns it carried out in cooperation with its partners in the Department. Islamic Affairs and Charitable Work in Dubai, and Al Baraka Group of Companies, which included Ramadan tents and workers’ housing sites in the Jebel Ali area.

The Hemaya International Center provided awareness at the sites of Iftar tents for fasting people affiliated with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, which witness a large turnout of fasting people, and are distributed in a number of areas of Dubai with high labor density, and thousands of fasting people break their fast at their tables every day, through the “Iftar Fasting Endowment” project. . The Director of the International Hemaya Center, Colonel Dr. Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al-Maamari, said that the International Hemaya Center, represented by the Awareness and Rehabilitation Department, is keen to take advantage of these large gatherings throughout the holy month to deliver its message that aims to protect communities from the dangers of crime, spread awareness among workers, and guide and educate them. About safety and security procedures in the various daily aspects of their lives, enhancing the culture of security and guarding against any problems that may cause harm to them or legal violations that some may fall into, and lead them to legal accountability, in addition to the message including security and awareness guidance about the dangers of drugs and substances. mentality, and its behavioural, security and social impact on them, in addition to raising their awareness of Article 89 of the UAE Anti-Narcotics Law, and emphasizing open communication channels to establish trust between the police and community members, such as the 901 call center. For his part, the Acting Head of the Awareness and Rehabilitation Department at the Dubai Police International Hemaya Center, Lieutenant First, Saif Muhammad, that this segment of society is a major part of the societal structure in the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, where everyone works in an integrated and fraternal system, and we, the Dubai Police, must raise the cultural level of this segment by meeting with them from time to time, and instilling the values ​​of brotherhood and tolerance. Educating them about the most important security laws and procedures.

Colonel D. Abdul Rahman Al-Maamari:

