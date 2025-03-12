7,000 meters of galleries: the largest cave in Galicia can already be visited

The Cova do Rei Cintolo, in the province of Lugo, is one of the most fascinating geological formations of Galicia. With its imposing 7,000 meters of galleries, this cave is considered the largest in the autonomous community and one of the longest in the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula.

After several years of closing to carry out conditioning and conservation work, the cave has reopened its doors to the public, allowing lovers of speleology and tourists to rediscover their amazing passages and rock formations.

Located in the vicinity of the town of Mondoñedo, in the municipality of O Valadoura, the Cova do Rei Centolo is a perfect example of the geological complexity of Galicia. Access to this cave is limited to guided tours, allowing not only to enjoy the underground landscape, but also learn about the geological history of the area and the importance of conservation of these natural spaces.

With its recent reopening, this cave has become one of the most anticipated destinations for tourists seeking to enter the heart of Galician nature.

Two ways to explore the cave

For the most adventurers, the descent to the river offers a unique experience that allows you to enter even more in the bowels of the Cova do Rei Cintolo. This professional tour is the longest and most complex of all, so it requires a higher physical level. It is the most demanding alternative, designed for those looking for a major challenge during their visit.





The price of the activity is 40 euros, and it can be done any day, although it is essential to reserve in advance by calling 982 507 177. In addition, due to the demand, the group is limited to a maximum of 8 people and a minimum age of 18 years is required to participate.

On the other hand, the visit to the central gallery is available throughout the year with different times according to the season. In March, the visits are made Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays, with two groups a day: at 11.00 and 16.00. In April, the offer increases to three groups: at 11.00, 16.00 and 18.30, on the same days of the week.

During the months of June, July, August and September, visits are made every day of the week, with three daily groups at 11.00, 16.00 and 18.30. The groups are limited to 10 people, and all participants must be at least 11 years old. The ticket price is 20 euros per person.

A geological and archaeological treasure

Beyond its imposing geological beauty, the Cova do Rei Cintolo is a valuable archaeological site. Discovered in 1873, it has been subject to numerous investigations that have revealed human remains of the upper Paleolithic, lithic tools and vestiges of medieval occupations.

Its interior houses unique formations as columns of stalactites and stalagmites, casts and flags, which makes it a true natural spectacle. In addition, the cave serves as a refuge for various species of bats and several colonies of aquatic invertebrates.

The Cova do Rei Cintolo is not only a tourist attraction, but also a space of great importance for scientific research. Inside, fossil remains of animals have been found that inhabited the region thousands of years ago, which provides incalculable archaeological value.

In addition, the cave houses a rich biodiversity, being the home of various species of bats that take refuge in their galleries during the winter.





Another of the great attractions of the Cova do Rei Cintolo is its legendary link with Galician folklore. The cave owes its name to ‘Rei Cintolo’, a mythical figure that, according to popular legends, was a king who lived in the cave and who had a hidden treasure inside.

Although there is no historical evidence that supports these stories, the name of the cave has endured in the local tradition, making it a place loaded with mystery and magic.

Tips for visiting the Cova do Rei Cintolo

If you plan to visit the Cova do Rei Cintolo, there are several aspects that you must take into account to make the most of your experience. It is important to wear comfortable clothes and footwear to walk through the wet and slippery terrain.

In addition, since the temperature inside the cave can be lower than outside. The opening schedule varies according to the season, so it is advisable to previously consult the dates and hours available for visits.