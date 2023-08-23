The drought and rising costs have skyrocketed the price of extra virgin olive oil. Its average price is now around eight euros per liter. And, like everything that has value, the so-called liquid gold is now also one of the targets of crime. This is what has happened in Teba, a municipality in the north of the province of Málaga with about 3,800 inhabitants, where several people have stolen about 7,000 liters of this product after forcing their way into the Terraverne oil mill, seizing pallets full of carafes and even Activate the packaging machine to take more quantity. “They have done us significant damage,” says Andrés García, the company’s general director and one of its seven partners. This is not the first case of similar characteristics in Andalusia. Already in June a man was arrested for stealing some 19,000 liters from a company in Luque (Córdoba) last spring, with the theft of olives in the field also already becoming a headache for the Civil Guard.

It was one of the workers at the Teba oil mill, Antonio Domínguez, who raised the alarm when he arrived at the facilities around seven in the morning on August 16. He found the gate to the compound open and one of the cars inside with a broken window. When he entered the building, he found that there was damage and disorder, as well as oil all over the floor because the thieves had left the taps in some tanks open. The staff had recorded a last visit at 10:30 p.m. the night before, so those responsible for Terraverne believe that everything happened well after dawn. Indications suggest that several people forced the bars of an iron window, then deactivated the alarms by ripping them out and disabled the security cameras. Then they opened the factory doors to get the van as close to the warehouse and start unloading.

Box by box, they took the merchandise that was on nine pallets. It was ready to be delivered that same day. “They caught us very loaded,” says García. In the dozens of boxes prepared there were mainly five-liter jugs of extra virgin olive oil, but also two and a half-liter cans and 500-milliliter bottles. “They have taken part of a spectacular lot. It’s the best we had”, laments the manager of Terraverne, who estimates that the thieves have taken around 7,000 liters: just over 6,000 were already packaged and the rest was what they managed to package “while they rummaged through the furniture and everything that are on the premises.” Given the amount of liquid on the floor, the criminals covered it with cellulose so as not to slip. They also took computers, furniture and documents from the oil mill, as the newspaper has advanced Malaga today.

Terraverne is a company founded in 2021 by seven partners. They extract their oil from various olive farms distributed among the municipalities of Teba, Almargen and Campillos. “What they have taken is a significant amount, especially due to the quality and the height of the campaign we are in, but the worst thing has been having to delay some deliveries to customers on the coast in a season as high as this ”, says García, who has not yet received official news about the investigation by the Civil Guard. Sources from the body have explained that there is an open investigation, but that, at the moment, there are no detainees.

frequent thefts

The armed institute reported last June the arrest of a 47-year-old man from Baena, in Córdoba, for his involvement in the theft of 19,000 liters of oil from a mill in Luque, a town also located in the province of Cordoba. The case arose from a complaint by those responsible for the establishment, who warned that they had suffered a robbery between March and April. The facilities had not been forced and the investigations carried out by the agents focused on the people who had access to the premises. Finally, the clues allowed them to reach a 47-year-old former worker at the mill, who had been fired earlier this year. He is accused of a crime of theft, but also of another crime of documentary falsification because he sold the merchandise using the delivery notes and stamp of the weighing scale of the oil mill.

The high price of olive oil also brings the Civil Guard upside down due to the numerous thefts of olives. In March, agents arrested 16 people who had stolen 17 tons of olives in the Las Vegas region, in Madrid, and turned them into oil in mills in Toledo and Guadalajara. In that month alone, the looting of more than 50 tons of olives has been reported.