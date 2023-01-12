Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai will host the “International Federation of Ear, Nose, Throat, Head and Neck Societies” conference, from January 17 to 21 at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the attendance of about 7,000. A specialized doctor from about 180 countries, with the participation of more than 90 specialized companies, to present the latest audiology and endoscopic equipment technologies, in the first direct attendance meeting of the conference in the world since 2017, and within the first holding of the major global event in the Arabian Gulf region.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and the head of the conference, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, explained that the event will include 43 halls for presenting lectures, covering various specializations of the nose, ear, nose and throat and related topics, including, for example: audiology, speech, and balance. Distributed between Dubai World Trade Center for Conventions and Exhibitions, Conrad Hotel and Novotel Hotel to accommodate the large numbers of participating physicians, scientific lectures and workshops.

Al-Rand, who is also the head of the Emirates Department of Ear, Nose, Throat, Head and Neck, and the President of the Gulf Society of Ear, Nose, Throat, Head and Neck, confirmed that Dubai’s winning of hosting this huge conference, after strong competition with major countries that have a long history in the fields of medicine and health care, reflects the extent of international appreciation. The high position of the UAE as a meeting place for creative ideas and creative minds from around the world, within the various disciplines, and the distinguished capabilities that Dubai possesses, and deservedly qualifies it to host such international scientific and medical events, in light of a large balance of distinguished successes in hosting and organizing major events, and one of the most important of them « Expo 2020 Dubai.

For his part, Dr. Marwan Al-Mulla, Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, said that the Emirate of Dubai’s victory in hosting the “Conference of the World Federation of Ear, Nose, Throat, Head and Neck Societies” is a deserved victory, and a natural reflection of Dubai’s leadership that made it the preferred destination for such These international scientific conferences and medical events, and the ideal platform for the interaction of thinkers, scientists, leaders of health institutions and doctors in the world.

Al-Mulla stressed that Dubai, with all its potentials and capabilities, represents a basic guarantee for the success of all the conferences it hosts, and that the Dubai Health Authority, in light of this, is working to invest these capabilities and capabilities, and employ them in efforts to strengthen the emirate’s position on the international medical scene.

He stated that Dubai is witnessing remarkable transformations in its health sector, and a strong growth in the size of this sector and its investments, and that its hosting and organization of international medical events, and the exchange of expertise and successful experiences that these occasions provide, is a matter that supports the authority’s directions and its objectives emanating from the strategic goals of Dubai, especially those related to Including the sustainability of the health and well-being of the entire population. On the sidelines of the conference, four practical training workshops will be held at the headquarters of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences on January 14 and 15. The first will focus on middle ear infections and cochlear implants, as well as the replacement of stiffness of the stirrup bone, while the second training workshop on January 16 and 17 will deal with topics related to surgeries. Sinuses using endoscope and surgical navigator, with the participation of 22 doctors from different Arab countries in each of them. In addition, on January 22, two workshops will be held at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, the first dedicated to the issue of apnea and snoring, and the second to cosmetic and functional surgeries, with the participation of 20 doctors in each workshop.