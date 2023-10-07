The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that an Asian man was obligated to pay 7,000 dirhams to an Arab woman, on charges of defaming her, insulting her honor, and attributing disgraceful acts to her. The defendant informed his friend that the woman was committing disgraceful acts, and the latter informed the plaintiff’s sister’s fiancé about what he heard about her harming her honor, and accordingly she filed a report against her. Defendant.

In detail, the plaintiff filed a civil lawsuit in which she demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay her 20,000 dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered, and that he be obligated to pay the lawsuit’s fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees, on the basis of the abuse that the defendant committed against her and the distortion of her reputation, which affected her son.

The lawsuit papers added that the defendant submitted a response memorandum that included the maliciousness of the criminal report, and that the incident that the plaintiff mentioned dates back four years ago, and that she was not subjected to any material or moral damages for which she deserves compensation. He demanded that the lawsuit be rejected for lack of validity and proof and its lack of legal support.

He pointed out that he did not have any sums of money to compensate the plaintiff, and requested that she give it up.

The plaintiff explained, in response to the defendant’s memorandum, that the latter was criminally convicted with a ruling, due to his behavior in which he insulted chaste women and violated her honor and honor, and that he confessed to this and witnesses testified to it, and she requested a ruling in her favor.

It was stated in the ruling of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance that the plaintiff suffered moral damage and a causal relationship between the harmful act and the damage, and the civil court is bound by what the criminal court concluded by proving the defendant’s fault, and it remains for the civil court to exercise its discretion in examining the elements of the damage claimed, and assessing Compensation due.

She pointed out that there is no dispute that the criminal act committed by the defendant was for which he was convicted of accusing the victim of insulting her honor and dignity, calling her indecent words, and informing his friend of that, in addition to the testimony of another person about that, which is an act that is immoral and violates her dignity and honour. The request for compensation for moral damage is on its way, and the court decides to oblige the defendant to pay 7,000 dirhams to the plaintiff.

He added that regarding the request for compensation for material damage, since the original burden of proving the material damage is on the plaintiff, and it is not enough to prove the defendant’s fault, the plaintiff must prove the elements of the material damage that she claims from the losses she incurred or the expenses she made, which is what the plaintiff did not prove, Her claim remains devoid of any evidentiary evidence, and the ruling is directed to reject the case in this regard.