The number of digital marriage contracts completed by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has reached about seven thousand contracts since the launch of the instant delivery service for contracts via text messages and approved electronic channels.

The service is the first of its kind, as it allows the contract to be sent electronically to the couple in the contract council, immediately after the official has concluded the marriage contract and performed the digital authentication.

The service was launched in October of last year, and it provides the completion of all procedures electronically, with the option of conducting the contract session remotely using video communication technology, while sharing the final document of the marriage contract through official channels, using a digital signature.

The Undersecretary of the Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, confirmed that the service of handing over marriage contracts directly at the Contract Council comes within the advanced services package provided in the judicial and justice sector in Abu Dhabi, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE and Deputy Prime Minister. Head of the Presidential Office and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to sustain the development and modernization of the judicial system, which contributes to enhancing the competitive position and achieving global leadership.

The digital marriage contracts service allows customers to submit the application through the department’s website, using the digital ID, complete the procedures and pay electronically after obtaining approval, then use the appointment booking system, with the possibility of conducting the marriage contract in person or remotely via video communication, and delivering the contract. Digitally after the authorized person completes the procedures.

The service also provides great flexibility in choosing the appropriate date for conducting the marriage contract, by reviewing the appointments of the approved notaries, automatically receiving the results of the medical examination of the suitors, dispensing with the paper record of the notaries and replacing it with the electronic contract number that is issued and digitally authenticated.