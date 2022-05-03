José Ángel SS, the Instagram pedophile, has been sentenced to almost 700 years in prison for sexually abusing, having sex and recording them, distributing pedophile content and cyberbullying almost a hundred minors. This 31-year-old man led a double life for at least three years: he was a lawyer and a soccer coach in the cadet category in a municipality in the south of Madrid, but also a dangerous sexual predator of minors under 16 years of age. The Provincial Court of Madrid has found proven through the testimonies of the victims, the content of the devices and physical evidence that he repeatedly had penetrative sexual relations with at least seven boys. Under the law, the maximum time he can spend in jail is 30 years.

The condemned used the pseudonym of Lorena to begin the rapprochement with his victims. To do this, he used the social network Instagram and the WhatsApp messaging network. He promised them that he would have a threesome with them, but to get to that first they had to have sex with a friend of his, José, who was himself. Many of these meetings were kept in his work office and recorded for later storage and distribution. When the Civil Guard arrested him, he found a huge amount of pedophile content on his hard drives.

The contacts occurred between 2015 and 2018. The agents baptized the investigation Kamikaze by the name of the Instagram account that Jose Ángel used to attract his victims. Many of them came to delete the conversations from their mobile phones out of shame, but the investigators accessed hundreds of exchanges of messages, images and videos that surrounded the accused. “José Ángel sent the corresponding minor photos and videos of an underage girl naked and masturbating, and in turn requested and obtained from the minors the submission of nude photos and videos, focused on their genitals, and on many occasions masturbating”, collects the sentence, against which there is an appeal.

During the trial, the now convicted admitted that he had “a deviation” and apologized for the damage caused. The investigations show how the desire for him was increasing over time. With several minors, the number of messages with sexual content far exceeds a thousand, with one of them more than 2,000 were sent in just eight months. Many of these adolescents continue to carry the consequences of abuse, especially those with whom contact lasted longer. “On many occasions, the minors minimized the meaning and scope of what happened, and later, once their respective parents were informed and the facts could no longer be hidden, they managed to verbalize the experience lived and recount it without being ashamed or guilty. ”, emphasizes the court ruling. To some of them, those who were most resistant to a date to maintain relationships, he even offered them a hundred euros or a mobile as a gift.

When the Civil Guard arrested him, José Ángel gave them two terminals, but left the one the agents were looking for at home. Shortly after, he asked his father to hand over said mobile to the agents to avoid a search of the family home. At that time, the investigations of the agents were corroborated, when they discovered all the sexual videos with minors that the phone’s memory contained.

In later searches, they found more material both on his personal computer and on other devices. “The Intenso brand hard drive contained 5,434 image and video files of pedophile content,” specifies the sentence. It was in these folders that they found a video in which the man sentenced today was seen with a minor in his office at the law firm. At the oral hearing, José Ángel assured that he had not erased all that content because he needed “to be discovered and arrested so as not to continue committing crimes.”

