W.After the third injection in the vaccination center, if you want to prove your new status as a boosted person on your smartphone, you need a QR code. You will receive it after a few days by post – or directly at a pharmacy if you present your vaccination card there.

However, some Frankfurters experienced an unpleasant surprise last week because pharmacies refused to provide the service: They were told that the batch number entered in the vaccination card was incorrect.

The pharmacies can use the number from the vaccination card, which assigns a dose to exactly one vial, in their computer system to see where the vaccine was dispensed or whether the number is recorded at all. If the system does not know the number or if it has been assigned to a vaccination in another location, a pharmacist must be suspicious of numerous attempts at counterfeiting.

Rotating number ensures an error message

What happened? At the Frankfurt vaccination center, which is currently boosting mainly with Spikevax, the vaccine from Moderna, an employee made a mistake on the New Year’s weekend. For the third vaccination with Spikevax, only half a dose is required, explains a spokeswoman for the Frankfurt health department. For example, the vaccination center can boost 100 people with 50 doses of Spikevax, but it only gets 50 adhesive labels for the vaccination cards. The remaining 50 must then be printed out at the vaccination center after the corresponding number has been transferred by hand. Exactly at this step a number rotated crept in, explains the spokeswoman.

In total, 680 people have a wrong number in their vaccination card. They have all been written to by the health department and made aware of the error. You now have to go to the vaccination center a second time to have the error corrected by the clearing house – so that you can then be considered properly boosted.