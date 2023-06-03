Voting for the 28M elections at the Luis Vives institute in Valencia. MONICA TORRES

The call for general elections in the month of July has led 718 teachers and professors from the Valencian Community to an “exceptional” situation. So much so that unless the Central Electoral Board finds a last minute solution for them, they will not be able to vote. They are selected to travel in July in a call for stays abroad for teaching professionals, promoted by the Department of Education of the Generalitat Valenciana. And, either the ballots will not arrive on time, to be able to vote by mail, or they will not be able to process it through the consular channel, according to Amparo Rodríguez, one of the affected teachers. From the Ministry of the Interior they admit that the case is “very concrete and specific” and they refer those affected to the electoral boards of the area so that they can advise them. So far, no solution has been given.

The main obstacle to exercising your right to vote is time. Those who leave in August will have no problem, but for the July consignment it is impossible. “We will not be able to vote by mail because they have informed us that the ballots”, with the lists of each party already closed, “will not be before July 3”, the date on which part of those summoned will have already left for their destinations, mostly in England and Ireland. “And we cannot vote through the embassy or the consulates,” Rodríguez continues, “because we would have to request it before June 24,” when they are still in Spain. And, as they have been explained, the request “cannot be made from here”.

The teachers and professors are beneficiaries of an intensive language immersion course run by the cabinet run by the acting Minister of Education, Raquel Tamarit, who pays for flights, four-week stays, meals, classes and accommodation in university residences for teachers who wish to improve their command of English. They are grouped in a joint chat on Telegram. In it, they give an account of the doors that they have been knocking on to try to find a solution. That they have been all possible because the vast majority of them are clear that they want to exercise their right to vote. ç

“In Education they have told us to go to the electoral boards,” says this English teacher at an Infant and Primary school in Alicante, “because this situation [el voto en verano] It had never happened before.” The council has assured them that it could only intervene in the event that one of them “was summoned as a member of a polling station”, to “prove that the courses were scheduled and the flights contracted before the official publication of the election call ”.

They have also gone to the Post Office, where they have been warned that “they cannot send the ballots abroad.” And, finally, the zone boards have initially suggested “the vote for temporary residents abroad (ERTA)”, which leads those affected to consular processing, although “initially they have said that they could send us the documentation where we indicate, but it is not clear if we could send it to Spain from there”. However, the boards are studying the case, according to what they have been told. “We only ask that they send us the ballots there or be able to request consular processing from here,” says the teacher. “We cannot even consider flying that weekend to vote in person, because the flights for those dates are very expensive,” laments Rodríguez.

According to the documentation that appears on the Education website, of the total of 1,170 summoned, 642 teachers from the three Valencian provinces will travel to different locations in Ireland and England in July. They are teachers of Pre-school (74), Linguistic Primary (86), Non-linguistic Primary (140), Linguistic Secondary (49), Non-linguistic Secondary (180), Official Language Schools (9) and Vocational Training (104). In addition, within the Vocational Training sector they will travel the same month and under the same conditions to the Netherlands (32), Finland (29) and Malta (15).