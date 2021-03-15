MORE than 700 revelers have been evicted from an illegal party which took place in Linares (Jaen) this Saturday.

The Policia Nacional together with the Policia Local busted an illegal gathering with 733 people flaunting COVID-19 rules at a hotel leisure complex.

According to official sources, when the Policia Nacional arrived at the scene and saw the mass crowds of revellers, they had to wait for reinforcements from the Policia Local to be deployed before moving in to put an end to the party.

All party-goers who had attended the bash were found to be in close proximity to one another, without face masks, blatantly flouting COVID-19 health and safety regulations and still at the complex after the 21:30 closing hour.

The majority of the flouters have been slapped with purposes and warnings.

The establishment itself is under investigation by the local authorities and could face a fine of up to € 600,000.

According to the Junta’s sanctioning regime, incidents where authorities consider over 100 people have been put at risk are considered ‘very serious infringements’ and hefty purposes of between € 60,000 to € 600,000 can be issued.