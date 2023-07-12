The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the Emirates Education Foundation, and the Department of Education and Knowledge, announced the commitment of all public and private schools and partnership schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to reduce their environmental footprint by joining the authority’s initiative for internationally recognized sustainable schools, noting that it is working to include 700 School from across the country to the Sustainable Schools Initiative by the end of this year.

In detail, the Authority organized the “Open Day for Principals of Private Schools and Schools of Educational Partnerships” hosted by the Department of Education and Knowledge, with the aim of raising awareness among private school principals about the private schools initiative, encouraging them to direct their students to adopt environmentally friendly activities and behavior patterns in their daily lives, and inspiring young people to be Leaders of change, and enabling them to assume social responsibility in the future.

The Ministry of Education confirmed its implementation of the Green Education Partnership Roadmap, in preparation for the country’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which is a major initiative aimed at strengthening the role of education in achieving the sustainable development goals, and incorporating the climate agenda into the educational system in the country through its commitment to achieving the goals of the Green Education Partnership, which It focuses on four main axes: green education, green schools, green capacity building, and green societies.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of the Department of Environmental Information, Science and Awareness Management at the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, said: “We believe that future generations will have a major role in changing the world towards achieving a more sustainable future – a future that places the environment at the top of the national agenda around the world. Therefore, we see that we need to go to them in their early stages of education in schools to impart knowledge to them so that they can contribute to the efforts exerted to protect the environment, confront climate change and protect the natural resources in the world.

He added, “The Authority launched the Sustainable Schools Initiative in 2009, when we set a goal of including all Abu Dhabi schools in this pioneering initiative. We have achieved this ambitious goal today, but we will not stop there. We have set another goal of including 700 schools from All parts of the country to the sustainable schools initiative by the end of this year », stressing the Authority’s ability to achieve this ambitious goal in cooperation with its partners in the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Education, through the green education partnership roadmap in the UAE, seeks to achieve clear environmental and climate targets before the start of the “COP28” summit, including the commitment that half of the schools and universities in the country will be green with the start of the summit, and to train and qualify more than 2,800 teachers and 1,400 teachers. An educational official, and the launch of the Children’s Voice initiative to provide appropriate training and contribute to preparing children and activating their participation in the decision-making process related to their environmental future, and the Teachers’ Voice initiative, which highlights the efforts of educational staff in promoting awareness, confronting climate change and preparing for its effects.

Include climate issues in the curricula

The Ministry of Education confirmed its work on multiple axes to include climate issues within the educational system, through the development of environment-friendly materials and curricula, in addition to training and qualifying teachers and educational officials, and establishing environmentally friendly schools that constitute an engine for building sustainable green societies.

The Ministry’s environmental initiatives also include cooperation to establish the United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund for the Green Education Partnership, as the UAE will act as a pioneering country in this framework, including organizing meetings to develop specializations between the fund’s partners and work on its capitalization, as well as educating learners on the importance of protecting Oases systems in the Arab world as environmental, cultural and natural systems.

