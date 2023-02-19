700 property objects of Ukrainian oligarchs and politicians were nationalized in Crimea

Up to 700 property objects of Ukrainian oligarchs, politicians and businessmen have been nationalized in Crimea. Told about it RIA News the head of the parliament of the peninsula Vladimir Konstantinov.

According to him, Rinat Akhmetov, Igor Kolomoisky, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Nestor Shufrych, Serhiy Taruta and others are on the list of Ukrainian citizens whose property became the property of the state. The proceeds from the sale of their property will go to the needs of a special military operation.

“These are land plots, various buildings and premises, construction in progress, warehouses and much more,” Konstantinov said.

He added that Ukrainian businessmen did not disdain to make money on the inhabitants of the Russian region, ignoring the position of their authorities on the ownership of the peninsula.

“Of course, those who earn money in Crimea and direct it against our citizens, our soldiers, have no principles and no sense of conscience,” the head of parliament explained.

Earlier, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that the apartment of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Livadia would also be nationalized. He clarified that the authorities make a decision on nationalization only if the citizens of Ukraine, who own enterprises on the peninsula, show hostility towards Russia.