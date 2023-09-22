Ali Maali (Dubai)

On Saturday evening, the sports hall at the Sharjah Club in the Al Hazana area will witness the launch of the World Championship for Modern Pentathlon in Laser Pistol Shooting and Running “Global Laser Run”, organized by the Modern Pentathlon Federation, under the supervision of the International Federation, and with the support of the General Sports Authority, the Sharjah Sports Council, and the Sharjah Club.

The Supreme Organizing Committee is headed by Dr. Hoda Al Matroushi, President of the Modern Pentathlon Federation. 700 male and female players, representing 18 countries, participate in the tournament. The participating categories include ages from 7 to 50 years, and most of the male and female participants are sons and daughters of the country, which is a good indicator for the spread of modern pentathlon, and countries. Participating are the Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Palestine, America, South Africa, Jordan, Palestine, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iran and Afghanistan, and the tournament begins with laser pistol shooting and running competitions for under 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 years old. With the participation of a number of players over 40 and 50 years old.

Dr. Hoda Al Matroushi expressed her happiness at the country hosting this event, and said: Assigning the world championships to the Federation, only a year after its founding, is evidence of the International Federation’s confidence in our capabilities and organizational capabilities.