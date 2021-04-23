ofMarion Neumann shut down

The missing submarine with 53 sailors on board is believed to be 700 meters underwater off Bali. The boat is not designed for this depth, says a military spokesman.

Jakarta – What happened to the military submarine “KRI Nanggala-402”? The Navy now commented on the missing Indonesian submarine, on whose board there are 53 seamen.

The “KRI Nanggala-402” is presumably 600 to 700 meters under water, according to this Thursday (April 22nd). “The ship is designed to dive to a depth of 250 to 500 meters. Beyond that, it’s dangerous, ”said military spokesman Julius Widjojono.

Before Bali: 700 meters under water – submarine with 53 people missing

On board the almost 60 meter long submarine, which was built 40 years ago in Germany, there are 49 crew members, three gunners and the commander. According to the authorities, contact was lost early on Wednesday morning (April 21) during an assault drill with a torpedo. The submarine set sail in its home port of Surabaya on the main island of Java and was about 95 kilometers north of Bali at the time.

The Ministry of Defense in Jakarta finally announced on Wednesday that helicopters had discovered an oil stain in the sea – around the point where there was last contact with the submarine. The ship’s fuel tank could have been damaged by water pressure, it said loudly dpa-Information further.

Missing submarine: Can the crew survive on board for a maximum of 72 hours?

Four naval ships were involved in the search for the submarine, and two more from Malaysia and Singapore are on the way, Widjojono said. Australia also agreed to help. Soleman Ponto, admiral ret. D., estimated that the crew could survive in the submersible for a maximum of 72 hours. “We don’t have the equipment to save the people, but Singapore does,” he said German press agency.

The submarine was built by Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft in Kiel at the end of the 1970s. A major overhaul was completed in South Korea in 2012. It is one of five submarines in the Indonesian Navy. (nema with dpa)

