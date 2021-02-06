Agents of the National Police detained this Saturday a neighbor of the Murcian district of Casillas who had a plantation of 700 marijuana plants in his home, located on the Mayor Street of the town.

The discovery of the crop occurred after the house where he had the drug caught fire. The Murcia firefighters were alerted to the fire at around 7.30 am and when the flames were extinguished, the Murcia Local Police officers found an ‘indoor’ crop with 700 marijuana plants.

The local police officers notified the National Police, the competent body to take charge of the investigation, and removed the ‘Maria’ plants. For his part, the owner of the plantation, who was not at home when the fire occurred, appeared hours later at the Higher Police Headquarters, where he was detained by members of the Citizen Service Group.

Arrests in La Paz



On the other hand, the Local Police also proceeded yesterday to the arrest of 3 men in the La Paz neighborhood of Murcia for a crime against public health for the possession of 10 containers with narcotic drugs.

The detainees raised the suspicions of the agents for their attitude and were seized, apart from drugs, cell phones and money.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, has weighed «the effort that the Local Police has been carrying out for months to ensure compliance with the measures agreed by the competent authorities to stop the expansion of the coronavirus without neglecting the rest of their functions, with which they defend the safety of citizens.